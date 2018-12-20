Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Position Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 213,929 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Vermilion Energy worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VET opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $389.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

