Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545,966 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454,501 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.17% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,068,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

VRTX opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.07 and a twelve month high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,346 shares of company stock worth $5,264,953. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

