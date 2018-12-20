Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Stake Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Viacom worth $1,284,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 36,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAB. B. Riley raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of VIAB opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Viacom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

