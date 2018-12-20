VIBE (VIBE) Trading 38.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.96 million and $697,224.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.78 or 0.02709400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00140045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00174597 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000110 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024606 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024599 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,080,096 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.