VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1512 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

