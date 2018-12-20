VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 31.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFA opened at $43.97 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

