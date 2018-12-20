Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,678 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,678 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/vident-investment-advisory-llc-buys-19678-shares-of-dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks.html.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.