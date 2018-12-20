Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 795 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 292,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,434,000 after buying an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,760,000 after buying an additional 125,484 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 597,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,591,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $312.39 on Thursday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $417.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.62.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

