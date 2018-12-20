Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL opened at $151.01 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $542.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $8.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHIL. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

