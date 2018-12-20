Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,569 Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $24.41.

