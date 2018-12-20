Vonovia (VNA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cfra set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.72 ($55.48).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €41.39 ($48.13) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 52-week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

