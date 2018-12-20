Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.60

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 340278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNO. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,628,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,751,000 after acquiring an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,751,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,474,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,626,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

