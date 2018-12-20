Vulcan Materials (VMC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 609,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,668,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,745.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 57,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.52 and a 1 year high of $141.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/vulcan-materials-vmc-shares-sold-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.