W W Grainger (GWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $319.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grainger anticipates its 2018 earnings per share will be $15.05-$16.05, which reflects year-over-year growth of 36% at the mid-point. The company expects to report earnings at the higher end of the guidance. Grainger will benefit from lower tax rate, turnaround in the Canadian business and investments in e-commerce and digital capabilities. Focus on strengthening large and mid-sized customer base will also drive growth. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Its estimates have undergone positive estimate revisions lately. The company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the last few quarters.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.25.

GWW stock opened at $278.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

