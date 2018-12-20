W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of W W Grainger worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at $775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W W Grainger by 59.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after acquiring an additional 192,292 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in W W Grainger by 109.4% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 72,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,891,000 after acquiring an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W W Grainger by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $278.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.25.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

