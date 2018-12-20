Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 17,365 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.11.

HON stock opened at $133.26 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.15 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

