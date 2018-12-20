Walt Disney Co (DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 723 Shares of Stock

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,043.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 12th, Brent Woodford sold 4,500 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $508,680.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $112,494.66.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.12. 916,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,392. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after buying an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after buying an additional 382,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after buying an additional 189,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

