Waves Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Waves has a total market cap of $410.32 million and approximately $128.01 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00100549 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Exmo and OKEx. In the last week, Waves has traded 89.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00057821 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00038494 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00048860 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00001054 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00054765 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Cryptohub, Liqui, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Exmo, Binance, Bitbns, COSS, OKEx, Livecoin, YoBit, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Indodax, BCEX, Tidex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Exrates, Kuna and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.