WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

