WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,014,535,000 after acquiring an additional 136,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,587,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,989,000 after acquiring an additional 105,749 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,205,000 after acquiring an additional 319,488 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,006,000 after acquiring an additional 97,339 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $273.96 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $271.52 and a twelve month high of $363.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $391.00 to $394.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.13.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

