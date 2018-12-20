Weatherford International (WFT) Trading Down 12.6%

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 22,419,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 28,131,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFT. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

The firm has a market cap of $389.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.75.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,993,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 47,848 shares during the period.

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

