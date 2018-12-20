Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Navistar International (NAV) Price Target to $30.00

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NAV. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded Navistar International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Navistar International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Navistar International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.57.

NYSE NAV opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 3.32%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

