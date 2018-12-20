Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $22.00 Price Target for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.40.

SFIX stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,474 in the last ninety days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 22.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

