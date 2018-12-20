Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (WIRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of Encore Wire worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 167,045 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 4.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,068,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Encore Wire by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 24.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $1,026,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Encore Wire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $977.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.42. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

