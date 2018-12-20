Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

TSE WPM opened at C$25.31 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$19.87 and a 1-year high of C$29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.61, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

