Whitecap Resources (WCP) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.40.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$4.04 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$445.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.561393068341875 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, insider Darin Roy Dunlop bought 9,100 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$62,062.00. Also, insider David Michael Mombourquette bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$105,150.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,047 shares of company stock valued at $299,133.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

