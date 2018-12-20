WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) versus MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Financial Contrast

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 100.60% 9.76% 5.70% MFS Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Intermediate Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75 MFS Intermediate Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than MFS Intermediate Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $54.80 million 4.88 $34.44 million $1.35 9.64 MFS Intermediate Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than MFS Intermediate Income Trust.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. MFS Intermediate Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats MFS Intermediate Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S. Government/Credit and MFS Intermediate Income Trust Blended Index. MFS Intermediate Income Trust was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

