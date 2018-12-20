Wilhelmina International (WHLM) & Gopher Protocol (GOPH) Financial Analysis

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Gopher Protocol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 1.28% 1.05% 0.63% Gopher Protocol -118.44% -802.20% -380.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Gopher Protocol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.42 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Gopher Protocol $9.19 million 6.21 -$10.28 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wilhelmina International and Gopher Protocol, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats Gopher Protocol on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.