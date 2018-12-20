Winnebago Industries (WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $636.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

