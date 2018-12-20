Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 99.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

