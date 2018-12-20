Workday Inc (WDAY) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Workday worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.7% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Workday to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workday from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $155.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.59 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 374,488 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $50,012,872.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $608,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,445.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,030,346 shares of company stock valued at $156,211,701. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/workday-inc-wday-shares-sold-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp.html.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.