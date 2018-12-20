W&T Offshore (WTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.55. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 3845776 shares traded.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.77.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 895,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 96,649 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in W&T Offshore by 750.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,634,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 3,206,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

