XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 28595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%.

In other XAI OCTAGON FR/COM news, insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $29,527.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $50,585 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 511.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 201,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile (NYSE:XFLT)

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

