Xencor (XNCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XNCR. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

XNCR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. 4,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,869. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.79. Xencor has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,452,000 after acquiring an additional 889,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,661,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

