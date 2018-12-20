Xtrackers Germany Equity ETF (BATS:GRMY) declared a semiannual dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th.

Shares of GRMY stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xtrackers Germany Equity ETF (GRMY) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/xtrackers-germany-equity-etf-grmy-to-issue-semiannual-dividend-of-0-00.html.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Germany Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Germany Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.