Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (DEUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA DEUS opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

