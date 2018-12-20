Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.44). CARBO Ceramics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.76 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 32.14%.

CRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NYSE:CRR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,505. CARBO Ceramics has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRR. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 165.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 210,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CARBO Ceramics in the third quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics, Inc is an oilfield services technology company, which engages in the manufacture and supply of ceramic proppant and resin-coated sand. It operates through the Oilfield Technologies and Services; and Environmental Products and Services segment. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants on a global basis for hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

