Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CPI Aerostructures (CVU) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CPI Aerostructures’ earnings. CPI Aerostructures reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CPI Aerostructures.

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million.

Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,850. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems, as well as supplies parts for maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), and kitting contracts.

