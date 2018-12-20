Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $50.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $50.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $46.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $199.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $199.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.02 million, with estimates ranging from $220.20 million to $225.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

ATRC stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 0.12. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 63,261 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 135,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.