Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 422.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $1,581,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bandwidth by 85.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $800.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

