Zacks: Analysts Expect Control4 Corp (CTRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Control4’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Control4 posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Control4 will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Control4.

Get Control4 alerts:

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRL. BidaskClub cut Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Control4 has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $173,532.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $56,785.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,399 shares of company stock worth $780,772. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Control4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Control4 in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.