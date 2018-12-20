Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.33. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $301,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,190. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 992,674.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 307,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,067. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.62. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

