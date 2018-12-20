Zacks: Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bridgewater Bancshares an industry rank of 94 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

BWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $10.12 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.