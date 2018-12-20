Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluent Inc (FLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. Fluent posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 130,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $457,499.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the third quarter worth $166,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $235,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

