Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 2.98%.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,332,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,081,000 after buying an additional 480,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,827,000 after buying an additional 235,094 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,206,000 after buying an additional 590,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 188,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.79. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

