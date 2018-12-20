Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (BFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report sales of $57.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.59 million and the lowest is $57.47 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $227.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.32 million to $228.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.73 million, with estimates ranging from $232.97 million to $235.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

Several analysts have recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

BFS stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $63.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $43,502.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,867.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

