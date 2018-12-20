Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem Inc (VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.34). Verastem reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTM. ValuEngine downgraded Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $17.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.14.

In other Verastem news, CEO Robert Forrester acquired 10,500 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman acquired 4,000 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at $130,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

