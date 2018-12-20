Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banc of California Inc (BANC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Banc of California reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $183,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,323.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 64.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $192,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banc of California by 157.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at $238,000.

NYSE:BANC opened at $12.98 on Monday. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

