Zacks: Brokerages Expect TAL Education Group (TAL) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TAL Education Group’s earnings. TAL Education Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TAL Education Group.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $699.78 million during the quarter.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 107.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 222.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -0.30.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

