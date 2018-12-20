Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WY opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,829,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,118,000 after buying an additional 1,872,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,264,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

